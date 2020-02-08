UrduPoint.com
FBR Organizes Event To Create Awareness About PoS Mechanism

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 09:50 PM

FBR organizes event to create awareness about PoS mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday organized an event at Packages Mall,Lahore to create awareness among people about the Point of Sale (PoS), the linked invoicing system of the board.

The objective of this event was to apprise the people and the retailers about the installation and utility of PoS machines at big retail outlets.

Designated officers of FBR HQ led by Chief, Facilitation & Taxpayers education Tehmina Aamer participated in the programme, according to FBR statement issued here adding that Secretary FATE Alam Zaib Khan and Secretary PR Adnan Akram Bajwa were also part of the FBR team.

A number of people showed keen interest in the activities of the program and appreciated this initiative taken by FBR.

The people were informed how they could verify about their paid taxes through Tax Aasaan application.

The retailers were convinced to get their businesses linked with the system. Flyers containing information about Point of Sales and gifts were distributed among the people on the occasion.

