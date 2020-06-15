FBR pays tribute to its martyrs

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday expressed deep grief on the sad demise of senior Customs Officer Muhammad Zahid Khokhar due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday expressed deep grief on the sad demise of senior Customs Officer Muhammad Zahid Khokhar due to COVID-19.

Muhammad Zahid Khokhar was recently promoted in Grade-22 and he was appointed as Director General Afghan Transit Trade, said FBR press statement issued here.

He belonged to 13th Common Training Programme of Civil Service of Pakistan, it said adding that earlier, he had also served as Collector Customs, Member Customs and Director General Customs Intelligence.

Muhammad Zahid Khokhar suffered from COVID-19 in the line of duty while he was engaged in the collection of revenue for the state. He always performed his duties with devotion and hard work.

The board paid tribute to his meritorious services and stand with his grieved family on this difficult time.

The board also renews its commitment to continue all its operations despite great odds caused by coronavirus outbreak in the best interest of the country and its people.