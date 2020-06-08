FBR pays tribute to the death of employees due to Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday paid homage to all its employees who died in the line of duty due to outbreak of Covid-19 and heartily condoled with their bereaved families.

The board appreciated the services of these martyrs and called them real heroes who preferred to sacrifice their lives while performing their national duties even on national holidays and weekends, according to FBR press statement issued here.

The martyred employees include Islah-ud-Din of Regional Tax Office, Quetta, Naeem Iqbal of Directorate of Internal Audit Faisalabad, Khawar Mansoor of Regional Tax Office Faisalabad, Mirza Shahab Baig of Large Taxpayers Unit-II Karachi and Muhammad Arif of FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the statement, the board expressed its resolve for not only to stay with the families of these heroes in these saddest moments and beyond but also to continue its all possible efforts in generating much needed revenue.