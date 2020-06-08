UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Pays Tribute To The Death Of Employees Due To Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:18 PM

FBR pays tribute to the death of employees due to Covid-19

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday paid homage to all its employees who died in the line of duty due to outbreak of Covid-19 and heartily condoled with their bereaved families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday paid homage to all its employees who died in the line of duty due to outbreak of Covid-19 and heartily condoled with their bereaved families.

The board appreciated the services of these martyrs and called them real heroes who preferred to sacrifice their lives while performing their national duties even on national holidays and weekends, according to FBR press statement issued here.

The martyred employees include Islah-ud-Din of Regional Tax Office, Quetta, Naeem Iqbal of Directorate of Internal Audit Faisalabad, Khawar Mansoor of Regional Tax Office Faisalabad, Mirza Shahab Baig of Large Taxpayers Unit-II Karachi and Muhammad Arif of FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the statement, the board expressed its resolve for not only to stay with the families of these heroes in these saddest moments and beyond but also to continue its all possible efforts in generating much needed revenue.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Faisalabad Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Holidays Died FBR All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

2 hours ago

National Assembly speaker urges MNAs to strictly f ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Talks With Egypt's Sisi, Praises Cairo's Dip ..

3 minutes ago

Fuel stocks being replenished by OMCs: OCAC

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.