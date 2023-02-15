UrduPoint.com

FBR Plans To Launch Technology Enabled Outreach Initiative Under PRR Program

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 10:32 PM

VFederal Board of Revenue (FBR) would launch technology enabled outreach initiative under PRR (Pakistan Raises Revenue Program) through mobile tax facilitation stations to bring routinely used taxation services closer to the taxpayers' doorstep

FBR fielded a Mid Term Review (MTR) of the World Bank funded PRR Program in October and November of 2022, said a press release.

Program's savings would be utilized in launching IT enabled outreach initiative in the area of taxpayer facilitation and behavior nudges to promote tax culture.

These interventions include, among other things, enhancing taxpayers' access to FBR's systems and solutions at or close to their own doorsteps with the aim to minimize the need to have them visit tax offices all across the country for routine processes in the similar fashion as NADRA's mobile vans.

In an effort to reach out to taxpayers in emerging economic centers in tehsils, districts and areas having limited accessibility, these 155 mobile tax facilitation stations will be standard/ non-luxury vans.

The implementation of the initiative will be in accordance with government priorities and policies including Federal Cabinet's circular dated 7th July 2022 which outlined the austerity measures for FY 2022-23 and allows for procurement of such utility vehicles.

Once the revised PC-1 is approved by CDWP and ECNEC, this initiative will be implemented in a phased manner.

The services offered at these mobile tax facilitation stations will include routinely needed processes including tax registration, Income/ Sales Tax return filing, payment of taxes through bank card machines, applications for CPR correction and correction/ updates to taxpayer profiles etc.

FBR plans to equip these mobile tax facilitation stations with all the required equipment including bank card machines, internet facility, biometric verification machines and tablets.

The investment in upgraded IT infrastructure, electronic monitoring through scanners, track and trace system and ease of access to FBR systems by the taxpayers will move FBR further towards the path of a modern and progressive revenue organisation.

