FBR protecting its employees: Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (ACJP) Gulzar Ahmad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (ACJP) Gulzar Ahmad has remarked FBR is protecting its employees.He gave these remarks while presiding over a two members bench of Supreme Court (SC) during the course of hearing of payment of tax refund amounting to Rs 90 million through fake companies case here Thursday.Chairman FBR told the court during the hearing of the case that tribunal had reinstated, Abdul Hamid Anjum, one among three accused.

Summary has been sent to Prime Minister (PM) in connection with inquiry against Dr Ishfaq. About 21500 employees are working under FBR at present. If court orders, we constitute an inquiry team.Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked " revenue in such quantum is being collected in the form of scheme which is being earned by the government.

FBR is saving its employees.Addressing chairman FBR, ACJP remarked " what are you doing for public service. You either sit in the office for some benefit or you protect your own people. Situation in FBR is miserable.

How many employees are there in FBR.Chairman FBR replied 21500 employees are working in FBR.ACJP remarked recoveries will have not been made as much as FBR employees are drawing salary. In whose pocket Rs 90 have gone to.

We should know about it. Law says punishment be awarded for five years term besides making recovery. Only removing from service is no solution. Loss has been caused to national kitty.The court while summoning written reply from chairman FBR within three months adjourned the hearing of the case for indefinite period.