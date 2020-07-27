FBR, Provincial Revenue Authorities discuss tax facilitation

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and all the Provincial Revenue Authorities Monday discussed matters of mutual interest including Common Portal - Single Return to facilitate taxpayers and move swiftly towards an environment conducive for doing business

A joint meeting between FBR representatives and provincial revenue authorities was held here under the chairmanship of Member (IR-Operations), Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed according to press statement issued by the FBR.

On the occasion, a detailed presentation on Common Portal - Single Portal was given by Ahmed Kamal, Director I&I-IR, Lahore, highlighting the current challenges and proposed way forward.

The participants appreciated the initiative taken by FBR and proposed to send their views within 15 days and requested FBR to make such meetings a regular feature so that matters of mutual interest are discussed.

Member (IR-Operations) FBR, also appreciated the positive gestures of all the provincial authorities and urged that resolving issues at technical level will pave the way for resolution of common interest at provincial and federal political level.