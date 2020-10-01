FBR, PSMA sign MoU for electronic monitoring of production

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to operationalize Video Analytics Rules, 2020 for monitoring of sugar production

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operations), FBR and Iskandar Khan, Central President, PSMA signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, according to an FBR press statement issued here.

The board had recently issued Video Analytics Rules, 2020 vide SRO 889(I)/2020, dated 21.09.2020 for electronic monitoring of specified goods.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operations), FBR said that FBR believed in minimizing the contact between tax collector and taxpayer to ensure ease of doing business.

For this purpose, he added, the Video Analytics technology was introduced to monitor the production of specified goods through high tech video cameras to be installed on the production lines of sugar industry.

The introduction of new technology will enable FBR to receive real-time video analytics data of production from the manufacturing sites and use it for tax collection purpose.

President PSMA, Iskandar Khan said remarked that it was a historic event that PSMA is the first trade body in the history of Pakistan, which voluntarily joined the process of electronic monitoring of production activities.

He assured that his Association would continue to support the efforts of FBR for digitalization of economic activities in the country, adding that the introduction of technology would help both the organisations to improve the image, which will also improve the image of the country, he added.

On the occasion, Tariq Hussain Shaikh, Project Director was also present in the ceremony who gave brief introduction of Video Analytics technology and informed that the Video Analytics Equipment would be provided by the FBR's authorized vendors to the sugar manufacturers, connecting their production lines/manufacturing sites to the Central Control Room of FBR.