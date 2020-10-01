UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR, PSMA Sign MoU For Electronic Monitoring Of Production

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:54 PM

FBR, PSMA sign MoU for electronic monitoring of production

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to operationalize Video Analytics Rules, 2020 for monitoring of sugar production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to operationalize Video Analytics Rules, 2020 for monitoring of sugar production.

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operations), FBR and Iskandar Khan, Central President, PSMA signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, according to an FBR press statement issued here.

The board had recently issued Video Analytics Rules, 2020 vide SRO 889(I)/2020, dated 21.09.2020 for electronic monitoring of specified goods.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operations), FBR said that FBR believed in minimizing the contact between tax collector and taxpayer to ensure ease of doing business.

For this purpose, he added, the Video Analytics technology was introduced to monitor the production of specified goods through high tech video cameras to be installed on the production lines of sugar industry.

The introduction of new technology will enable FBR to receive real-time video analytics data of production from the manufacturing sites and use it for tax collection purpose.

President PSMA, Iskandar Khan said remarked that it was a historic event that PSMA is the first trade body in the history of Pakistan, which voluntarily joined the process of electronic monitoring of production activities.

He assured that his Association would continue to support the efforts of FBR for digitalization of economic activities in the country, adding that the introduction of technology would help both the organisations to improve the image, which will also improve the image of the country, he added.

On the occasion, Tariq Hussain Shaikh, Project Director was also present in the ceremony who gave brief introduction of Video Analytics technology and informed that the Video Analytics Equipment would be provided by the FBR's authorized vendors to the sugar manufacturers, connecting their production lines/manufacturing sites to the Central Control Room of FBR.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Iskandar FBR 2020 Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

1 hour ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister wears pink ribbon to join breast ca ..

25 minutes ago

Trump Opposes Debate Changes That Cover for Biden ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan being seen as a top tourist,investment de ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.