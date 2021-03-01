FBR publishes Active Taxpayers' list 2020

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday published the Active Taxpayers' List (ATL) for the Tax Year 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday published the Active Taxpayers' List (ATL) for the Tax Year 2020.

The list is being published in accordance with the provisions of Rule 81B of Income Tax Rules, 2002, said an FBR press statement issued here, adding presently, FBR's ATL was linked with income tax returns for Tax Year 2019.

The FBR 'Active Tax Payers list 2020' can be viewed at the following link https://fbr.gov.pk/Downloads/?id=3901&Type=Docs.

It said that the ATL was a central record of online Income Tax Return filers for the previous Tax Year and was being published every financial year on March 1, remaining valid up to the last day of February of the next financial year.

According to the statement, a persons on the ATL could avail many benefits and were not subjected to withholding tax on cash withdrawals, other banking transactions, payment of fee to educational institutions etc.

Similarly, for such persons, tax on imports, dividends, goods, services and contracts, profit on debt, prize and winnings, purchase of motor vehicles, purchase and sale of property etc.

is withheld at a lesser rate.

The list would include the persons who have filed income tax returns for tax year 2020 within the due date or the dates extended by the concerned Commissioner Inland Revenue.

The list would be updated on weekly basis every Sunday at 2400 hours and would be available on FBR's website as well as Tax Asaan App.

ATL status of individuals could also be checked by typing message "ATL (space) 13 digits Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)" and sending to 9966. For checking ATL status of AOP or a Company one would have to type "ATL (space) 7 digits National Tax Number (NTN)" and sending to 9966.

The persons who have filed income tax returns after the due date or extended dates have to pay a surcharge for inclusion in ATL.

Companies would have to pay surcharge of Rs 20,000 and AOPs and Individuals will have to pay surcharge of Rs 10,000 for inclusion in ATL.