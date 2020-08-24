FBR, re-designate Inland Revenue filed formations under FBR Act-2007

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued an order under Section 4 (1) (r) of FBR Act-2007 to re-designate the field formations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued an order under Section 4 (1) (r) of FBR Act-2007 to re-designate the field formations.

The re-designation of IR field formations will be effective from September 1, 2020, said a press release issued by FBR here on Monday.

According to the order, the Large Taxpayers Unit, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad have been re-designated as Large Taxpayers Office Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The Large Taxpayers Unit-II, Karachi has been re-designated as Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi. Similarly, the nomenclature of Corporate Regional Tax Office, Karachi and Lahore have been changed as Corporate Tax Office, Karachi and Lahore.

The order further re-designated the Regional Tax Office-II, Karachi as Regional Tax Office-I, Karachi, Regional Tax Office-III, Karachi as Regional Tax Office-II, Karachi and Regional Tax Office-II, Lahore as Regional Tax Office, Lahore.