FBR rebuts misleading claims regarding to DG I&I Custom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) issued a rebuttal on Sunday addressing recent misleading claims from certain sections of media that misrepresented the role and performance of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs).

Contrary to these baseless assertions, the Directorate’s mandate and functions remain intact, while specific changes are the part FBR transformation plan with was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a news release.

The reorganization aims to eliminate duplicative enforcement roles within Customs, streamlining anti-smuggling and enforcement operations under a unified structure without compromising the Directorate’s core functions.

Only certain regional offices, deemed redundant under the new structure, will be closed, with staff reallocated to the enforcement setups to strengthen and beef up anti-smuggling efforts.

The Directorate’s contributions have been exceptional, particularly in seizing smuggled goods and recovering evaded revenue.

The Directorate has performed phenomenally with meagre resources of 293 operational personnel for the complete setup all across Pakistan.

The Directorate General has implemented a collaborative anti-smuggling strategy, coordinating with intelligence and law enforcement agencies to maximize its enforcement capacity.

DG I&I Customs continues to uphold its critical role in overall Customs setup, and this role has now been further strengthened with additional technical resources and the capability to execute sting operations when potential violations of the Customs Act or related laws are identified.

Positioned at a central role within Pakistan Customs, DG I&I now enjoys comprehensive access to critical data to initiate information based operations as necessary.

In light of the vast scope of the anti-smuggling jurisdiction and the shortage of personnel, a collaborative anti-smuggling strategy has been implemented through this Transformation and FBR reaffirms Directorate's unwavering commitment to combating smuggling and protecting the country’s economic frontiers.