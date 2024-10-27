FBR Rebuts Misleading Claims Regarding To DG I&I Custom
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) issued a rebuttal on Sunday addressing recent misleading claims from certain sections of media that misrepresented the role and performance of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs).
Contrary to these baseless assertions, the Directorate’s mandate and functions remain intact, while specific changes are the part FBR transformation plan with was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a news release.
The reorganization aims to eliminate duplicative enforcement roles within Customs, streamlining anti-smuggling and enforcement operations under a unified structure without compromising the Directorate’s core functions.
Only certain regional offices, deemed redundant under the new structure, will be closed, with staff reallocated to the enforcement setups to strengthen and beef up anti-smuggling efforts.
The Directorate’s contributions have been exceptional, particularly in seizing smuggled goods and recovering evaded revenue.
The Directorate has performed phenomenally with meagre resources of 293 operational personnel for the complete setup all across Pakistan.
The Directorate General has implemented a collaborative anti-smuggling strategy, coordinating with intelligence and law enforcement agencies to maximize its enforcement capacity.
DG I&I Customs continues to uphold its critical role in overall Customs setup, and this role has now been further strengthened with additional technical resources and the capability to execute sting operations when potential violations of the Customs Act or related laws are identified.
Positioned at a central role within Pakistan Customs, DG I&I now enjoys comprehensive access to critical data to initiate information based operations as necessary.
In light of the vast scope of the anti-smuggling jurisdiction and the shortage of personnel, a collaborative anti-smuggling strategy has been implemented through this Transformation and FBR reaffirms Directorate's unwavering commitment to combating smuggling and protecting the country’s economic frontiers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Business
-
Farmers urged not set paddy stubble on fire2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 20247 hours ago
-
Pakistan's textile exports reach 26-month high20 hours ago
-
Gold surges to Rs. 2,000 per tola21 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer highlights auto industry importance in economic development21 hours ago
-
Civil society firmly supports FBR in battle with tax evasion: ACT Alliance24 hours ago
-
PSX boom indicative of economic stability: FCCI1 day ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,000 to Rs.284,300 per tola1 day ago
-
Usman Dastagir highlights digital payment as a smart choice1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 20241 day ago