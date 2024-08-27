FBR Rebuts Rumors Of Upcoming Amnesty Scheme For Smuggled Vehicles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 10:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday denied rumors circulating on social media about an upcoming amnesty scheme to regularize smuggled vehicles.
The board clarified that no such scheme is under consideration of the federal government at this time, said a news release.
The general public is therefore, advised not to believe any such misinformation circulating in the social media or any other unverified sources.
