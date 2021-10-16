FBR receive record high number of tax returns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has received the highest number of returns ever in its history on 15th October, 2021.

As the fifteen days extended deadline ended at midnight on Friday, FBR had already received a staggering number of Rs 2.6 million returns and collected Rs. 48.6 billion tax with returns as against Rs1.8 million returns and Rs 29.6 billion tax paid with returns on 8th December, 2020, the closing date, last year, said a press release issued by FBR here.

This signifies 45 percent growth in filing of tax returns while 64 percent growth in tax paid with returns.

However, FBR had received only Rs0.5 million returns and Rs9.8 billion tax with returns on 15th October, 2020, registering almost five times higher growth both in returns filed and tax paid with returns on the same date, last year.

Therefore, it is quite reassuring to witness that FBR is already zeroing in on Rs 3.

0 million total returns received and Rs54.7 billion tax collected with returns against the entire TY-2020, as on 30th June, 2021.

This phenomenal growth has been made possible through a robust strategy and a comprehensive print and electronic media campaign launched by FBR.

It was further reinforced by a vibrant campaign launched through national heroes, celebrities and public figures whose video messages went viral on social media.

In yet another innovative initiative, FBR had mobilised all cellular companies to deliver a bilingual customized SMS to their combined 128.6 million subscribers across the country. Likewise, eminent columnists and writers were also engaged to promote a culture of tax compliance through their op-eds and columns, published in the leading national newspapers.