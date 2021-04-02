UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Refutes News Story On Imposition Of New Taxes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:14 PM

FBR refutes news story on imposition of new taxes

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday refuted a news item published in a section of press, claiming imposition of new tax in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday refuted a news item published in a section of press, claiming imposition of new tax in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

A press statement issued by the board here clarified that a meeting held under the chair of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue only consulted the budget 2021-22 preparation of FBR.

"No decision or consultation whatsoever was made in the meeting with regards to imposition of any new tax in the coming budget, it said adding that the caption of the news story and related content was not correct.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget FBR

Recent Stories

Serbia to Launch 1st Phase of Sputnik V Vaccine Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Aims to Distract From Own Issues By Claiming ..

2 minutes ago

India's protesting farmers announce march towards ..

2 minutes ago

Lack of quorum leads to National Assembly adjournm ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi King wishes President Alvi early recovery

9 minutes ago

Belarusian Gov't to Study New US Sanctions, Respon ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.