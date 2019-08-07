FBR registers 43,000 more filers than past year

At least 43,000 people have submitted tax returns before the last date- August 9

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) At least 43,000 people have submitted tax returns before the last date- August 9.

This was said by Additional Commissioner Headquarters FBR Abid Hussain Gulshan while talking to APP on Wednesday.

It was all time high ratio in history of regional tax office, he said.

He added 102,000 people hailing from public departments and the business community submitted their returns till date while in the last year 77,000 people had registered themselves as filers.

He expressed satisfaction over colossal response of clients and hoped that number of filers would increase till August 9.

He said soon after completing the filing process, an audit would be launched. Abid Hussain added they were providing good services to visitors.