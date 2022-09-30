UrduPoint.com

FBR Releases Procedure, Collection Of Capital Value Tax

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2022 | 11:47 AM

FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Value Tax

The Federal Board of Revenue has taken the step after the federal govt through Finance Act, 2022 imposed capital value tax on sale of immovable properties and motor vehicles.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday has shared the procedure and collection of capital value tax (CVT).

The development took place after the government through Finance Act, 2022 imposed capital value tax on sale of immovable properties and motor vehicles.

The FBR:s procedure and collection of the CVT is here as follows:

Declaration of assets. – (1) Every person who is liable to pay capital value tax on assets mentioned in clauses (b) and (c) of sub-section (2) of section 8 of Finance Act, 2022 shall file the electronic declaration in Iris as set out in the Form- A attached to these rules.

(2) The value of foreign assets shall be converted in rupees as per ready transactions exchange rates for mark to market revaluation notified by the State Bank of Pakistan applicable for the last day of the tax year.

Statements to be filed by persons collecting capital value tax on motor vehicle. – (l) Every motor vehicle registration authority or a manufacturer or a person selling motor vehicle through auction liable to collect CVT in respect of motor vehicle in Pakistan shall furnish to the Commissioner a quarterly electronic statement in Iris as per schedule mentioned in sub-section (2) of section 165 of the Ordinance.

(2) Every person liable to collect CVT in respect of motor vehicle in Pakistan shall also furnish to the Commissioner an annual electronic statement in Iris for the relevant tax year within thirty days of the end of tax year, in addition to statement to be filed under sub-rule (1) of this rule.

(3) The provisions of sub-sections (2A), (2B) and (4) of section 165 of the Ordinance shall, in so far as relevant, apply to statements filed under this rule.

(4) The statement shall be filed in the manner as provided in Iris.

Collection of capital value tax. (1) The tax required to be collected by a registration authority, manufacturer or a person selling motor vehicle through auction shall be paid by way of credit to the Federal Government through a computerized payment receipt (CPR) or SWAPS payment receipt (SPR) as set out in the Form ‘B’ attached to these rules.

(2) The person required to pay tax in respect of foreign assets or assets specified by the Federal Government shall pay tax by way of credit to the Federal Government through a computerized payment receipt (CPR) at time the income tax return for the tax year is due for payment of tax on foreign movable assets, as set out in the Form ‘C-l’ and for payment of tax on foreign immovable assets, as set out in the Form ‘C-2’ appended to these rules.

(3) All sums being capital value tax collected under section 8 of the Finance Act, 2022, shall be paid by way of credit to the Federal Government by remittance into the government treasury or in the authorized branches of the State Bank of Pakistan or the National Bank of Pakistan, –

(i) on the same day in case these have been collected by or on behalf of government;

(ii) in other cases, such amount shall be paid within one week from the date of such collection.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Vehicles Vehicle Sale Same FBR National Bank Of Pakistan Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to und ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to undertake IMF reforms

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

11 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

11 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.