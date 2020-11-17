UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Reminds Taxpayers To File Returns Before Dec 8

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 09:06 PM

FBR reminds taxpayers to file returns before Dec 8

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday once again reminded the taxpayers to file their annual income tax returns before the last date of December 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday once again reminded the taxpayers to file their annual income tax returns before the last date of December 8, 2020.

An FBR press release clarified that according to Section-114 of Income Tax Ordinance-2001 whoever owns immoveable property with a land area of five hundred square yards or more or owns a motor vehicle having engine capacity above 1000cc is liable to file annual income tax returns.

Further, holder of commercial or industrial connection of electricity, where the amount of annual bill exceeds Rs 500,000, or an individual whose income from business exceeds Rs 300,000 is also required to furnish the return of income.

The salaried person having annual income of Rs 600,000 or more is also liable to file the return.

The FBR warned that those who fall in taxable income and don't file returns would be dealt strictly in accordance with law.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Business Vehicle December FBR 2020 From

Recent Stories

EU, US, UK, Canada Set 10 Conditions for Sustained ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, ICRC Head Discuss ..

5 minutes ago

Finland match is 'massive' for Wales, says Bale

5 minutes ago

UAE-Oman&#039;s bilateral trade reaches AED 48 bn ..

11 minutes ago

UK, US Sign Post-Brexit Aviation Agreement to Ensu ..

13 minutes ago

India, Kazakhstan Discuss Cooperation During 7th R ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.