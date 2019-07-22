UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Requests Heads Of Banks To Provide Information Of 'Benami Accounts'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:19 PM

FBR requests heads of banks to provide information of 'Benami Accounts'

Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi has requested all the heads of banks to provide information to FBR relating to Benami Accounts within fortnight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi has requested all the heads of banks to provide information to FBR relating to Benami Accounts within fortnight.

Chairman FBR in his letter has recalled the earlier meeting held with Chief Financial Officers (CFOs)of all Banks wherein it was agreed that all the banks will internally make an exercise seeking information from their account holders about the 'Mandated' or 'Benami Accounts' holders within their system,said a statement issued by FBR here on Monday.

Chairman FBR hoped that requisite steps would have been taken by the banks to gather such information.

Chairman added that FBR is mandated to take action against Benami Accounts under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Ordinance, 2017.

Chairman FBR has requested the banks to share with FBR all the gathered information in this regard, which shall be kept highly confidential.

FBR has legal obligation under the aforesaid law to identify such assets.

In his letter, Chairman FBR has stated that the best approach in this regard is mutual cooperation, voluntary compliance and close coordination between banks and FBR.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

FBR 2017 All From Share Best

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

22 minutes ago

GoP expresses condolence over death of Yukiya Aman ..

2 minutes ago

Motorway Police recovers lost ornaments worth 1.4 ..

2 minutes ago

China-Pakistan exchange views on bilateral relatio ..

2 minutes ago

National Language Movement delegation visits Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

Over 700 Undocumented Migrants Arrive in Spain by ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.