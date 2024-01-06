Open Menu

FBR Restructuring On Agenda To Improve Governance, Efficiency, Effectiveness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 11:18 PM

FBR restructuring on agenda to improve governance, efficiency, effectiveness

The Finance Ministry said here on Saturday that restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was on the government’s agenda to improve its governance, efficiency and effectiveness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Finance Ministry said here on Saturday that restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was on the government’s agenda to improve its governance, efficiency and effectiveness.

The ministry in a press statement said, certain proposals have been prepared in line with international best practices to rationalize and streamline the functions of the FBR, strengthen the FBR policy board, and overall governance, integrity and performance of the revenue agency based on a creative oversight structure that would enhance its accountability to the state and clients.

The creation of specialized administrative structures will be accompanied by better delegation & accountability of administration, it added.

According to the statement, an institutional mechanism is being considered to establish a Tax policy group with the right expertise and analytical capability to facilitate rationalization of the tax regime emphasizing fairness and equity in the tax regime.

These proposals have been prepared by the government after months of deliberation and consultation with experts, academics, and senior leadership of FBR and its members.

However, these proposals do not include any item relating to the downsizing of the workforce or any outside interference in the administrative matters of Customs or Inland Revenue service by any other agency and ministry, the ministry clarified.

Reports carried by digital media on the restructuring of the FBR misrepresent the objective and scope of reforms that are much needed to lift the tax-to-GDP ratio, while ensuring a level playing in burden sharing and allowing for tax and investment facilities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

FBR Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

10 minutes ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

9 minutes ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

7 minutes ago
 14 environmental samples tested positive for polio ..

14 environmental samples tested positive for poliovirus

7 minutes ago
 Around 100,000 children develop type 1 diabetes in ..

Around 100,000 children develop type 1 diabetes in Pakistan: Health experts

7 minutes ago
Mutilated body found from fields

Mutilated body found from fields

1 hour ago
 AJK President expresses his deep Shock over the sa ..

AJK President expresses his deep Shock over the sad demise of EX AJK Minister

1 hour ago
 FESCO promotion training to start from Monday

FESCO promotion training to start from Monday

2 hours ago
 5-member LHC bench to hear petitions against appel ..

5-member LHC bench to hear petitions against appellate tribunals' decisions

2 hours ago
 Police IT wing imparts training to IT Operators, H ..

Police IT wing imparts training to IT Operators, Head Moharars in software use

2 hours ago
 Brazil mourns late football great Zagallo

Brazil mourns late football great Zagallo

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business