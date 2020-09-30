UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Revises Upwards Rates Of Duty Drawback For Leather Sector: Razak

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:56 PM

FBR revises upwards rates of Duty Drawback for leather sector: Razak

The Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Customs of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised upwards rates of Duty Drawback for leather sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Customs of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has revised upwards rates of Duty Drawback for leather sector.

The rates have been revised in accordance with the factual determination by Input�Output Coefficient Organization (IOCO)after revision in valuations of input items; the advisor said this on his twitter account.

Razak Dawood said the Pursuant to Prime Minister's vision of "Make in Pakistan", Pakistan Customs (FBR) has revised upwards rates of 'DD' for Leather sector.

He said this will increase the global competitiveness of our leather products and contribute towards export-led growth.

The determination of revised rates of other sectors will follow, including furniture, footwear and pharmaceuticals etc, the advisor said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Twitter FBR Commerce

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

47 seconds ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

58 seconds ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

1 minute ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

2 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

13 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.