FBR revises upwards rates of Duty Drawback for leather sector: Razak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Customs of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has revised upwards rates of Duty Drawback for leather sector.

The rates have been revised in accordance with the factual determination by Input�Output Coefficient Organization (IOCO)after revision in valuations of input items; the advisor said this on his twitter account.

Razak Dawood said the Pursuant to Prime Minister's vision of "Make in Pakistan", Pakistan Customs (FBR) has revised upwards rates of 'DD' for Leather sector.

He said this will increase the global competitiveness of our leather products and contribute towards export-led growth.

The determination of revised rates of other sectors will follow, including furniture, footwear and pharmaceuticals etc, the advisor said.