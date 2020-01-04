UrduPoint.com
FBR Says Tax Amendment Ordinance To Promote Trade And Facilitate Traders

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

FBR says Tax Amendment Ordinance To Promote Trade and Facilitate Traders

The spokesman of FBR has said that tax amendment ordinance has made corrections in law to accommodate reasonable demands of traders

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) The spokesman of FBR has said that tax amendment ordinance has made corrections in law to accommodate reasonable demands of traders.He said that CNIC disclosure of every sale is a major requirement of law now, the traders were rightfully demanding a decrease in minimum tax rate as majority of taxpayers were earlier paying the minimum tax on grossly suppressed sales.

In view to encourage correct declarations, the rate of minimum tax has been rationalized.Similarly medium sized traders have been absolved from their liabilty as withholding agent to increase ease of doing business.

The trade associations have committed to get all medium and large sized retailers registered with income tax. The association have also nominated their representatives to evaluate turnover of under declaring business and have also joined hands with FBR for dispute resolution in audits.FBR considers that the future of taxation lies in collaboration with taxpayers as opposed to confrontation.

It is likely that this arrangement will achieve a win win situation for traders and FBR in achieving goals of documentation and reasonable taxation without creating fear and distorted economic behavior.

