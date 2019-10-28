UrduPoint.com
FBR Seeks Complete Information About Account Holders From Banks

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:52 PM

FBR seeks complete information about account holders from banks

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday sent a reminder letter to all the banks seeking information about account holders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday sent a reminder letter to all the banks seeking information about account holders.

Chairman FBR, Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi issued a letter to the heads of all banks wherein reference to the earlier sent letter dated October 1, 2019 had been given, stating that bank's role was to act as a trustee/custodian on behalf of the various customers for the acquisition of T-Bills, PIBs etc.

No information in this respect has been received so far, it said adding that this reminder letter was being written for the reason that FBR was obliged to ensure complying of various regulatory requirements including those inducted by FATF that there was proper compliance of various regulatory environments.

"There are indications in various cases, especially being those related to individuals that the amount held under these accounts are not appropriately disclosed in the individual personal income tax returns," it added.

The Chairman FBR said there are instances of 'Bond Washing' whereby the 'interest accrued' is transposed as capital gain to avoid withholding requirement on interest where State Bank of Pakistan is to act as withholding agent.

The Chairman FBR stated that such securities were acquired by persons other than banks by under 'Investor Portfolio Securities'(IPS) system.

"State Bank of Pakistan identifies the bonds and securities held by the bank as custodian or trustee of another entity including an individual. It is for this reason that the amount is reflected as an off-balance sheet item in the records and financial statement of the bank," it said.

It is important to note that since the investment remain off-balance sheet therefore it is highly important for the fiscal regulatory authority to ensure that all related fiscal aspect being disclosure of wealth and withholding as required under the law is assured.

Chairman FBR has again requested all the banks to provide the information as soon as possible.

