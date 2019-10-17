FBR seeks details from exchange companies about the persons who purchased dollars

(@imziishan)

FBR has issued notices to the foreign exchange companies asking them to provide details about the persons who have received US dollars from them.Sources said the notices have been issued in connection with flight of dollars during the last two years which led to devaluation of local currency

Corporate Regional Tax Office (CRTO) Karachi has issued notices under section-176 of income tax ordinance-2001 for collecting information.FBR is collecting information particularly about those people who purchased dollars for the purpose of education, health and travelling and sent these dollars abroad.FBR sources said that several people purchased dollars in large quantity and waited for more depreciation of local currency.CRTO has directed the exchange companies to furnish information regarding name, computerized identity card number, addresses and financial transaction.