FBR Seize Smuggle Contraband Of Worth Rs. 80 Mln

Pakistan Customs, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday seized smuggled contraband items at Torkham valuing Rs.80 million

Pakistan Customs, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday seized smuggled contraband items at Torkham valuing Rs.80 million.

Continuing a relentless anti-smuggling drive, Pakistan Customs (FBR), Collectorate of Appraisememt Peshawar, Custom Station Torkham intercepted a Truck bearing Reg. No.RIJ-9175 coming from Afghanistan which resulted in recovery of foreign origin Charas 160-Kgs, Opium 15.50-Kgs and Cocaine 6.5 Kgs approximately valuing Rs. 80 million.

The narcotics were kept in the secret cavities of the Truck especially made for the purpose.

The vehicle along with recovered narcotics and arrested driver have been brought to Custom House, Peshawar.

An FIR has been lodged against the arrested driver and further investigations are in progress.

It is pertinent to mention that Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border.

Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan. Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Member Customs (Ops) FBR, Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, in ensuring zero tolerance against smugglingof all shades and grades.

He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country in order to maximize tax compliance.

