FBR Seize Smuggle Goods Worth Rs.10 Million At Torkham Border

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Customs , Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday seized the smuggled goods worth Rs.10 million at Torkham border Following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling, Pakistan Customs (FBR) has seized smuggled goods worth more than Rs 10 million at Torkhan morder, said a press release issued by FBR here.

As per details received, a vehicle bearing registration No KAB 465 entered Pakistan through Customs Station at Torkham Border, apparently loaded with yam.

It was subjected to scanner and subsequent inspection.

Upon detailed physical examination of the said vehicle, it was found out that it carried miscellaneous goods including suiting cloth, Indian origin hookah/ chewing tobacco, rat poison, fire crackers and medicine etc, valuing Rs 10.50 million, involving duty/taxes worth Rs 7.

9 million.

Total untaxed goods along with the vehicle have been seized by Pakistan Customs and FIR has been lodged against the arrested person.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin has commended FBR for its ongoing crack down against smugglers and appreciated its continued drive against tax evasion.

Similarly,Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has lauded the unfaltering determination of Member Customs (Operations), Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, who has led his team by example.

He also appreciated the Customs staff on duty at Torkham and announced cash awards and recognition certificates for the team.

He reiterated his unflinching resolve against smuggling and reaffirmed that team FBR will continue to fight this menace in its all forms and manifestations.

