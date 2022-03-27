UrduPoint.com

FBR Seized Smuggle Of Goods Worth Rs. 450 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 09:40 PM

FBR seized smuggle of goods worth Rs. 450 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) , Pakistan Customs (FBR) Quetta on Sunday seized 11 Containers of smuggled goods worth of Rs. 450 million.

In a major operation against smugglers, Pakistan Customs (FBR), Quetta has seized 11 containers fully stuffed with smuggled goods, said a press release issued by FBR here.

In a well coordinated and successful operation on Saturday and Sunday nights in two districts bordering Punjab, the anti-smuggling squads of Customs Enforcement Quetta seized eleven (11) containers of smuggled goods.

These operations were personally supervised by the Collector Enforcement Quetta, assisted by LEAs.

Four of these containers are fully loaded with fabric, 3 with new tyres and 4 with mixed goods including fabric, tyres, cigarettes, bettelnuts etc.

CIF Value of the seized goods/containers is assessed to be Rs. 380 million, having market value of approximately Rs.

475 million.

FIR has been lodged against unknown persons and further investigation is underway.

Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased its vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border. Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan.

Likewise, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Collector Customs, Quetta and Fareed Ahmad Khan,Collector Customs Enforcement, Quetta for ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades.

He also announced cash awards and commendation certificates for the Customs Team on accomplishing this rare feat of professionalism and bravery.

He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country in order to maximize tax compliance.

