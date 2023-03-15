FBR seizes 20cartons of illegal cigarettes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) during a crackdown against fake and illegal cigarettes has recovered 20 cartons of Golden Flake (2,000 cigarette sticks) during a raid at bus stands in Mardan.

After the introduction of Track and Trace System by the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation, the Director (Intelligence & Investigation) Peshawar, Mohammad Nawaz has tightened monitoring on the directives of the Director General (DP) (I&I) to eradicate the business of illegal cigarettes and mitigate loss inflicted to the public exchequer, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The payment of duties of Rs.1220,000/- was outstanding against these cigarettes in head of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED) against them.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of I&I Karachi has also recently taken some stern action in connection with monitoring.