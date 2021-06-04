UrduPoint.com
FBR Seizes Cache Of Illicit Counterfeit Cigarettes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:46 AM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday seized the huge cache of illicit counterfeit cigarettes to enforcement measures against the trade of non-duty paid cigarettes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday seized the huge cache of illicit counterfeit cigarettes to enforcement measures against the trade of non-duty paid cigarettes.

In pursuit of the vision of Prime Minister to contain the menace of trade of counterfeit and illicit tobacco FBR's Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue has issued stringent directives to expedite the enforcement measures against the trade of counterfeit Paid cigarettes, said a press release issued by FBR here.

FBR's Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation,Inland Revenue has issued stringent directives to expedite the enforcement measures against the trade of counterfeit/Non-Duty Paid cigarettes. A team of DG I/I-IR (Tobacco Squad), through its intelligence network intercepted a vehicle in the vicinity of Burhan Interchange on Motorway.

During search of the vehicle, a huge cache of 500 packrites (5,000,000 sticks) of local brands of cigarettes, involving revenue amounting to Rs 15.795 million including FED of Rs 13.5 million and Sales Tax of Rs 2.295 million were discovered. On inquiry, it was also found that FED and Sales Tax were not deposited in Government Exchequer against supplies of aforesaid cigarettes.

Thus, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Islamabad seized the cigarettes and mandatory legal proceedings for recovery of due taxes have been initiated. Few weeks ago, the squad of the Directorate intercepted three vehicles carrying 900 packrites (9,000,000 sticks) of non-duty/taxes paid cigarettes being supplied on the same route.

