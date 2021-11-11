FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs156.48 mln in 4 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squads of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has seized 65,811,500 cigarettes worth Rs. 156,480,112, resulting in detection of evasion of taxes and duties of Rs125,662,630 in the first four months of FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squads of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has seized 65,811,500 cigarettes worth Rs. 156,480,112, resulting in detection of evasion of taxes and duties of Rs125,662,630 in the first four months of FY 2021-22.

Likewise, during the month of October, 2021, IREN seized 16,326,000 illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 46,978,050. As such evasion of taxes and duties worth of Rs. 33,366,319 was detected.

According to FBR statement issued here Thursday, the action was taken in pursuance to directions of the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan against illicit sale of non-duty/tax-paid and counterfeit cigarettes.

IREN was established in September 2019 with a Chief Coordinator, Central Field Coordinator and seven regional enforcement hubs all across Pakistan, tasked to conduct raids and seizures on the counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes.

As a part of ongoing crackdown against illicit cigarette trade country wide, all IREN hubs intensified their operation against businesses dealing in non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes to save national exchequer from revenue loss.

Chairman FBR, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated the performance of IREN staff.

He informed that from January 1, 2022, Track & Trace System would be rolled out to cover tobacco manufacturing across the country, and that AJK government had approached Federal Board of Revenue to extend the scope of Track & Track System to cigarette manufacturing units located inside AJK territory. It is expected that over the next few months' implementation of Track & Trace System and its extension into AJK, coupled with IREN's valiant drive would help overcome the menace of counterfeit, illicit and non-tax paid cigarettes in the market.