FBR Seizes Smuggled Goods Worth Rs. 29 Bln In FY21

Fri 25th December 2020

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs. 29 bln in FY21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has seized smuggled goods valuing Rs. 29 billion from July to December, 2020 showing 37 percent increase in comparison with the corresponding period of last previous year, during which it seized smuggled goods worth Rs. 21 billion.

This showed considerable progress witnessed in the value of seized smuggled goods in the ongoing current Financial Year, said an FBR press statement issued here.

Similarly, the statement added, Duty Drawback of Rs. five billion were paid from July to December.

Pakistan Customs has intensified the countrywide operations against the transportation and marketing of smuggled goods which has lessened the negative impact of smuggling on the economy.

Moreover, these operations against smuggled goods have safeguarded the interests of local traders who were engaged in lawful trade, the statement said.

