FBR Sets Up 145 District Tax Offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 08:20 PM

FBR sets up 145 district tax offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has established 145 district tax offices across the country to increase the tax net.

The newly established offices will work to bring 15 to 2 million new taxpayers into the tax-net by June 2024, helping the FBR increase the tax net and tax-to-GDP ratio to desired levels. Revenue Service, Grade 17 and 18 officers will head these offices. The offices will pave the way for bringing all potential taxpayers into the tax net, FBR sources told APP Saturday.

According to the FBR, the district officers of In-land Revenue will obtain and use data from third parties about potential taxpayers from various departments and institutions.

Action will be taken against non-filers under Section 114/B introduced in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, upon receiving a notice under the new section, electricity and gas connections of those who do not file tax returns will be cut off and mobile SIMs will also be blocked.

