FBR starts campaign against tax defaulting doctors: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here Tuesday started campaign against tax defaulting doctors and prepared the list of 100 such doctors for necessary action.

Deputy Commissioner FBR Mohsin Ahsan while talking to media persons said that the list of tax defaulting doctors who were practicing in their personal clinics or owners of plazas have been prepared.

He said FBR has obtained the details of their assets and regretted that even millionaire and billionaire doctors did not pay their taxes.

He said that notices have been issued to all such doctors asking them to pay their pending taxes and reiterated for taking strict action in case of not satisfactory reply.

He informed that the defaulting doctors are mostly belonging to Peshawar, Abbotabad, Bannu, Mardan and other districts.