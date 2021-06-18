UrduPoint.com
FBR Starts Operation Against Unregistered Units

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :In a drive against against violators of Sales Tax Act, 1990, Federal board of Revenue's Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Lahore has conducted proceedings against three unregistered units, manufacturing Plastic Footwear.

The units were engaged in manufacturing and making taxable supplies of Plastic Footwear involving huge consumption of electricity but were not paying sales tax and had also not obtained sales tax registration, said a press release issued here.

During the search, relevant record was impounded which was under scrutiny and further investigation in this regard was underway. The Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue shall continue such operations in future in order to detect tax fraud and stop leakage of sales tax revenue

