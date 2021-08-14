FBR starts operation against unregistered units

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) directorate of Intelligence, Investigation-IR's has started operation against unregistered units and persons are required to pay due sales tax.

In a drive against unregistered persons who are liable to be registered and are required to pay due sales tax on their taxable supplies under the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Lahore conducted proceedings under Section 38 and 40 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 against an unregistered unit manufacturing plastic products (Plastic Footwear) in Lahore, said a press release issued by FBR here on Friday.

The said unit was engaged in manufacturing and making taxable supplies of plastic products (Plastic Footwear) etc while consuming huge quantity of electricity.

The taxpayer was involved in the evasion of sales tax by way of manufacturing and supplying Plastic Products (Plastic Footwear) without obtaining sales tax registration and paying due sales tax on taxable supplies so made.

During the search, substantial record was impounded which is under scrutiny and further investigation in this regard is underway.

The Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue shall continue such operations in order to detect tax fraud and to stop leakage of revenue.