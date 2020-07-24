FBR stops auction of smuggled cigarettes

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday clarified that the auction of confiscated smuggled cigarettes of foreign origin has been stopped, which were earlier decided to held by field formations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday clarified that the auction of confiscated smuggled cigarettes of foreign origin has been stopped, which were earlier decided to held by field formations.

The decision to stop the auction of confiscated cigarettes of foreign origin has been taken on the basis that the packing of the aforementioned cigarettes does not comply with the national health regulations, the board said in a statement issued here.

As per conditions imposed by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, warning of serious health hazards must be printed both graphically as well as textually in Urdu language for bewaring the general public as laid down in SROs 127(KE)/2017 & 128(KE)/2017 both dated 19-12-2017 and SRO DE/2019 dated 22-1-2019.

In order to avoid carrying out any inadvertent act or procedure that is inconsistent with the national health laws and regulations, confiscated cigarettes of foreign origin have been excluded from the public auction through an amendment issued vide notification N. SRO 638(I)/2020 dated 23-7-2020 in the relevant provisions of the Customs Rules, 2001 (Rule 58(3) in Chapter V).

The board further added that the confiscated cigarettes should not be put to auction and would be destroyed in the manner as prescribed by Board.