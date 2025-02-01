FBR Successfully Foils An Attempt To Game The Faceless Customs Assessment System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Pakistan Customs has successfully foiled an attempt to game the Faceless Customs Assessment System (FCAS), a newly launched system for speedy and quality assessments.
Such an attempt was quite expected and the Karachi Customs team, tasked with its operations, was directed by FBR to exercise constant vigilance in this regard, said a news release here on Saturday.
Those who attempted to game FCAS have been taken to task. Customs licences of 45 agents found involved in the gaming attempt have been suspended by Karachi Customs and show cause notices have been issued in the light of Customs Agents Rules.
An Appraising officer found to connive in this attempt was placed under suspension by FBR yesterday and formal inquiry has been initiated against him under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules.
A criminal case has also been lodged against the culprits including agents, appraising officer, and some private persons who were found involved in the attempt of gaming the FCAS.
A team of investigators has been constituted and three persons have already been arrested. Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining culprits and bring them to justice.
FCAS is working smoothly with no backlog of Customs clearances.
The system is being hailed as a game changer in the Customs clearances by the stakeholders and was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan about two weeks ago.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Business
-
FBR successfully foils an attempt to game the Faceless Customs Assessment System33 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 20258 hours ago
-
FBR tax collection increase 29% to Rs 872 bln in January 202516 hours ago
-
Petrol price increase by Rs1 per litre, diesel by Rs717 hours ago
-
SECP Clarifies its role in merger process of telecom companies17 hours ago
-
Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad19 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs11.4 trillion in the market20 hours ago
-
Iranian Ambassador calls for strengthening trade ties19 hours ago
-
Halima appointed as DSG Corporate Pakistan Business Forum (PBF)19 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Coincheck Group N.V.19 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal dominates Oxford Union debates securing 180 votes for Global South22 hours ago