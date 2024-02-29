Open Menu

FBR Surpass Eight Months Target Of Rs 5,829 Bln

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the eight-month target of Rs 5,829 billion and registers a growth of 30 percent

According to the FBR official Twitter handle, FBR has collected Rs 681 billion during February 2024 as compared to Rs 519 billion during February 2023, showing a growth of 32 percent.

