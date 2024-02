FBR surpass eight months target of Rs 5,829 bln

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the eight-month target of Rs 5,829 billion and registers a growth of 30 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the eight-month target of Rs 5,829 billion and registers a growth of 30 percent.

According to the FBR official Twitter handle, FBR has collected Rs 681 billion during February 2024 as compared to Rs 519 billion during February 2023, showing a growth of 32 percent.

