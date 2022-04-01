UrduPoint.com

FBR Surpass Its 9 Months Target By Over Rs.240 Billion: Shaukat Tarin

April 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Friday applauded the nation on the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) surpassing its nine months target by over Rs.240 billion in annual revenue target.

Shaukat Tarin applauded the FBR for surpassing its 9 months target by over Rs.240 billion posting an ever highest growth of 30 percent, he said on his official twitter account.

At this run rate we are all set to knock down the annual target of Rs. 6.1 trillion, he hoped.

