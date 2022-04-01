FBR surpass its 9 months target by over Rs.240 billion: Shaukat Tarin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Friday applauded the nation on the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) surpassing its nine months target by over Rs.240 billion in annual revenue target.

At this run rate we are all set to knock down the annual target of Rs. 6.1 trillion, he hoped.