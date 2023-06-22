ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has surpassed the income tax annual target 10 days ahead of the close of the ongoing financial year.

According to the FBR Twitter handle, so far it has collected Rs 3,035 billion against the target of Rs.

3,026 billion, showing 41 per cent unprecedented growth as compared to the last year.

"Inland Revenue Service FBR surpasses income tax annual target of Rs. 3,026 Billion, ten days ahead of the close of the ongoing Financial Year, showing 41 per cent unprecedented growth in comparison to the last year and has collected Rs.3,035 billion, till 21st June 2023", FBR tweeted.