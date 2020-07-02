FBR surpasses revised revenue collection target, collects Rs3989 b in FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected revenues of Rs3989 billion during the financial year (FY) 2019-20, which is Rs82 billion more than the revised revenue target of Rs3907 billion set for the outgoing FY 2019-20.

Likewise, against the net revenue collection of Rs3826 billion in FY2018-19, the collection during FY 2019-20 surpassed by Rs163 billion, according to latest data released by the board here Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the gross revenue collection during FY 2019-20, for the first time in history, has crossed Rs4 trillion figure, as the gross collection stood at Rs4123 billion against the collection of Rs3895 billion during FY 2018-19.

Despite outbreak of coronavirus, there was growth of 5 percent in Income Tax, 9 percent in Sales Tax, 7 percent in Excise Duty, however there had been negative growth of 8.4 percent in Customs Duty.

In FY 2019-20, the board also issued refunds of Rs235 billion against the refunds of Rs69 billion in FY 2018-19, showing an increase of 340 percent.

The decrease in Customs Duty was due to deliberate reduction of imports to overcome Current Account Deficit.

Due to reduction in imports, an impact of Rs700 billion shortfall in revenue collection was witnessed, which resulted in setting a new revised target of Rs4803 billion from Rs5505 billion in December, 2019.

There was a robust growth of 27 percent in domestic taxes till February, 2020 and it was highly expected that revised revenue target of Rs4803 billion would be achieved.

However, due to continuous lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the revenue target was further revised to Rs3907 billion, which was achieved after persistent and dedicated efforts of FBR officers and staff despite danger to their lives due to coronavirus.

The board has further clarified that the current revenue collection figures were provisional as the collections are expected to further increase after inclusion of collection from book adjustments, Form 32A, Federal Treasury Receipts and offline branches of National Banks.

It is pertinent to mention that more than 30 employees of FBR have died due to coronavirus. The deceased also included a grade-22 Customs officer Muhammad Zahid Khokhar.

The FBR employees have been performing their duties with great devotion and zeal particularly in such dangerous situation when their own lives were at stake due to Corona outbreak.