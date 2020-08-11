FBR suspends 10 more Officers

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) suspended ten more officers over the charges of irregularity, corruption and inefficiency

The suspended Customs officers included seven Inspectors, two superintendents and one appraising officer, said a statement issued here by FBR on Tuesday.

Around thirty six officers and nineteen officials have been suspended whereas three employees had been dismissed from service since July, said the statement.� The FBR is determined to rid the organization of corrupt and inefficient elements. Prompt action will be taken against the officers and officials found involved in irregularity and inefficiency, said the release.

According to the statement, image of the organization will be raised and the perception of the taxpayers and people about the organization will be improved so that the taxpayers' can pay their due taxes in time without any hesitation and suspicion thinking that their paid taxed would be utilized on the progress of the country and welfare of the people, it added.

An Integrity and Performance Management Unit (IPMU) has been established in FBR to address the complaints of the taxpayers against any employee, it stated.

The complainant can send his complaint through telephone, e-mail and letter which will be scrutinized and investigated by senior officers.

FBR will continue to put its efforts to raise revenue for the Government and will strive to achieve the objectives of the organization at all costs, it added.