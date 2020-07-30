UrduPoint.com
FBR Suspends 25 Officers, 17 Officials

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

FBR suspends 25 officers, 17 officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) through separate notifications and office order Thursday suspended Fahad Faizan Khan, Assistant Commissioner IR, Large Taxpayer Unit, Islamabad, and 24 grade 16 officers and 17 officials of Pakistan Customs for a period of three months.

The suspensions orders have benn issued under the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules-1973, according to FBR statement issued here.

These officers and officials were posted in Model Customs Collectorate Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Gwadar, Karachi and Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar.

