FBR Suspends SRO 1005 Of 2021 Regarding POS Prize Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 10:39 PM

FBR suspends SRO 1005 of 2021 regarding POS prize scheme

FBR has suspended SRO 1005 of 2021 regarding POS Prize Scheme till January 31, 2023 to make it more inclusive and participatory for the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :FBR has suspended SRO 1005 of 2021 regarding POS Prize Scheme till January 31, 2023 to make it more inclusive and participatory for the public.

All invoices verified during the intervening period will be included in the next prize draw, said a press release.

The new scheme will be launched after discussions with Tier-1 retailers, card acquirers, issuers, and other stakeholders.

A new scheme would be launched very soon.

