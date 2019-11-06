UrduPoint.com
FBR Takes Action Against Gujranwala Business Units

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:49 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken action against three un-registered business units in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has taken action against three un-registered business units in Gujranwala.

The action was taken in continuation of a drive against un-registered persons involved in making taxable supplies who are liable to be registered under the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Lahore has carried out action under Section 38 and 40 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 after obtaining search warrants from the Area magistrate against the manufacturing business premises of three un-registered units, said a statement issued here.

The three un-registered units were involved in manufacture and supply of taxable goods namely sanitary ware, detergents and household gas appliances.

During the search carried out available record was resumed which is under scrutiny and further investigation in this regard is underway.

The Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue would continue such operations in order to unearth unregistered units/businesses which are making taxable supplies without payment of due amount of sales tax and causing huge loss to the national exchequer.

