FBR takes effective measures to facilitate trade in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) has been making all out efforts towards trade facilitation in Balochistan , accordingly a senior BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service has been specifically posted as Chief Collector with dedicated Collectorates for Enforcement and Appraisement.

Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive), Quetta was established to curb the menace of smuggling, a statement issued by FBR Tuesday said.

Dedicated anti-smuggling units have been set-up with the available manpower and logistics and tasked the long and porous Pak Afghan border.

The FBR has also established Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement Quetta to facilitate trade and to expedite customs clearances from dry port and customs border stations in Balochistan.

On directives of FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi, adequate staff has been posted in the far flung customs stations of Taftan, Panjgur and Chaman border in order to ensure immediate clearance of goods especially perishable items like dry/ fresh fruits and vegetables and to ensure clearances through the WeBOC-Glo automated system.

The member Customs Operations has instructed all customs formations operating in Balochistan to ensure speedy clearances while at the same time to curb the menace of smuggling and apprehend those involved in these illegal movement of goods.