UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Takes Effective Measures To Facilitate Trade In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:56 PM

FBR takes effective measures to facilitate trade in Balochistan

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been making all out efforts towards trade facilitation in Balochistan, accordingly a senior BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service has been specifically posted as Chief Collector with dedicated Collectorates for Enforcement and Appraisement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has been making all out efforts towards trade facilitation in Balochistan, accordingly a senior BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service has been specifically posted as Chief Collector with dedicated Collectorates for Enforcement and Appraisement.

Model Customs Collectorate (Preventive), Quetta was established to curb the menace of smuggling, a statement issued by FBR Tuesday said.

Dedicated anti-smuggling units have been set-up with the available manpower and logistics and tasked the long and porous Pak Afghan border.

The FBR has also established Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement Quetta to facilitate trade and to expedite customs clearances from dry port and customs border stations in Balochistan.

On directives of FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi, adequate staff has been posted in the far flung customs stations of Taftan, Panjgur and Chaman border in order to ensure immediate clearance of goods especially perishable items like dry/ fresh fruits and vegetables and to ensure clearances through the WeBOC-Glo automated system.

The member Customs Operations has instructed all customs formations operating in Balochistan to ensure speedy clearances while at the same time to curb the menace of smuggling and apprehend those involved in these illegal movement of goods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Quetta Chaman Same Panjgur Border FBR All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Carries The Torch Of 33rd National G ..

12 minutes ago

23 dog-bite cases reported at Abbasi Shaheed Hospi ..

58 seconds ago

Karachi University announces online admissions to ..

1 minute ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 15 Oct 2019

1 minute ago

Islamabad Capital Territory admin launched 'Durust ..

1 minute ago

Hunter Biden Says Ukraine Business Reflected 'Poor ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.