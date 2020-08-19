UrduPoint.com
FBR Takes Notice About Employees Doing Private Legal Practice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:42 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday appealed people to help the board in identifying its employees doing private legal practice so that disciplinary action is taken against them.

In statement issued here the board said, it has come to the notice that some of its employees are engaged in private legal practice which is a violation of Civil Servants Act.

"FBR is trying to find out about all such employees to initiate disciplinary action against them as per rules," it added FBR has appealed to the people to cooperate with FBR and report about such employees who are doing private legal practice.

The people can report about such employees on phone number 0519201408 or email address "member admin@fbr.gov.pk.

The Names of the people indicating this malpractice will be kept secret, the statement added.

