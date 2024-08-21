FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sustainable growth in national revenues

The second meeting of the Task Force on Digitalization of Federal Board Revenue (FBR) was held on Wednesday, chaired by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik and co-chaired by DG C41, Major General Syed Ali Raza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The second meeting of the Task Force on Digitalization of Federal Board Revenue (FBR) was held on Wednesday, chaired by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik and co-chaired by DG C41, Major General Syed Ali Raza.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Members and other senior officers of the Board, said a news release.

Alongwith Task Force members including Ghazi Akhtar from Lotte Akhtar Beverages Ltd, Javed Ashraf from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Fareed Zafar from LUMS while Asif Peer from Systems Ltd, Amir Malik CEO PRAL, Waqas Ul Hasan and Ms. Tania Aidrus joined virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister for Finance recapitulated that the Task Force is mandated to come up with practicable recommendations to transform FBR into a modern and digitalized organization to achieve sustained growth in national revenues.

He also welcomed Dr. Javed Ashraf from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) as the newest member of the Task Force.

On the occasion, Conveners of the Working Groups, designated in the previous meeting, gave separate presentations along-with their initial findings on their assigned area/TORs.

Starting off, Asif Peer gave presentation on restructuring of PRAL focusing on its governance structure, talent & capabilities, working model and technology.

He also presented the analysis and initial findings to turn PRAL into a high performing organization.

Dr. Javed Ashraf gave his Group’s presentation on how to retrieve and integrate data from relevant organizations to develop a systematic and organized data profile to identify potential taxpayers. His presentation also suggested short, medium and long term recommendations to achieve the desired objectives.

This was followed by Ghazi Akhtar’s presentation on supply chain automation and Track and Trace System (TTS) which, among others, laid emphasis on utilizing the already available data to bring wholesalers into the tax net as well as make TTS more efficacious and operative to effectively collect due taxes from the relevant sectors.

Ms. Tania Aidrus gave presentation on last TOR i.e. trade data sharing interface with trading partners wherein it was stated that true value and quantity of trade data is not captured in Customs system of WEBOC/PSW. She also presented her Group’s initial analysis.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State appreciated the initial findings and recommendations of the Working Groups.

He emphasized the need to harvest the already available data to identify potential taxpayers and bring them under the tax net for enhanced revenue collection and broadening of tax base.

He was of the view that improving visibility of data integration will bring transparency in the system.

He also directed to invite representatives from Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, SECP and State Bank of Pakistan in the next meeting.

Chairman FBR called for enabling FBR to optimally utilize IT services of PRAL by transforming the latter into an efficient entity.

He stressed upon focusing on improving other areas along-with digitizing FBR. He said that cleansing of retrieved data is also necessary to make it more actionable.

He expressed optimism that FBR is committed to enhance revenue collection through implementation of data automation and other innovative solutions.

The presentations were followed by extensive discussion among the Task Force members.

The forum decided that all the Working Groups will further firm up their initial findings and submit the final recommendations pertaining to their relevant area (s) in the next meeting of the Task Force which will be then presented to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for their implementation.