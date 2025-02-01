FBR Tax Collection Increase 29% To Rs 872 Bln In January 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 01:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tax collection increased by 29 percent in January 2025 as compared to same month of last year.
The board has collected Rs 872 billion in January 2025 as compared to Rs 677 billion in January 2024, said a news release.
During the first seven months of the current fiscal year the tax collection has increased by 26 percent as opposed to the same period last year.
Despite a 10 percent decrease in interest rates and a 22 percent drop in inflation compared to last year, there was a 29 percent increase in tax revenue collection, it added.
During January 2025, the income tax collection increased by 28 percent while sale tax witnessed 29 percent growth.
Similarly, the collection of federal excise duty rose by 34 percent whereas customs duties by 30 percent.
The overall tax collection in January 2205 is one-third of the total revenue target set for the third quarter.
Tax authorities are committed to achieving the assigned revenue target for this quarter.
For the first time this year, there has been a significant increase in customs duty collection, reflecting the country's economic recovery and growth.
Despite economic challenges, the overall 26 percent increase in tax collection is a welcome development.
