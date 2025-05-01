Open Menu

FBR Tax Collection Increases 30% MoM In April 2025

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 11:00 AM

FBR tax collection increases 30% MoM in April 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday said that tax collection increased by 30 percent on month-on-month basis in April 2025, compared to 28 percent in March 2025.

During April 2025, the board has crossed the entire annual target of Rs 9300 billion set for the previous year, said a news release.

The board also issued Rs 43 billion refunds while income tax collection increased by 44 percent, sale tax by 17 percent and federal excise duty by 31 percent.

