FBR Team Briefs Traders On Amendments In Tax Laws

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

FBR team briefs traders on amendments in tax laws

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Commissioner Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja, the Additional Commissioner Headquarters FBR, Ajmal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Usman Asif and Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Yasir Nabi visited Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.

Talking to business community on the occasion, the Additional Commissioner FBR, Ajmal Khan said that despite Covid-19 pandemic government has announced relief package for construction sector that beside bringing improving the national economy would also generate employment opportunities for the people.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner FBR Usman Asif gave detailed briefing on amendments in income tax law under Finance Act 2020 while Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Yasir Nabi gave presentation on amendments in amendments in sales tax law.

Presentations on laws under Finance Act 2020 were followed by a question-answer session.

Speaking on the occasion, president SCCI, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervez, chairman SCCI standing committee on sales tax Zahidullah Shinwari and chairman standing committee on income tax, Haji Mohammad Asif thanked the Chief Commissioner FBR for sending a team comprising of honest and active persons from his office.

They said that such contacts between tax authorities and chamber would prove beneficial for both country and the revenue. A large number of the members of SCCI attended the meeting.

At the end SCCI presented a souvenir as good gesture for Chief Commissioner FBR, Peshawar that on his behalf of was received by Additional Commissioner Ajmal Khan.

