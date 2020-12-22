FBR team raid two pipe factories on tax evasion, seizes record

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A team of Directorate of Intelligence and Investigations, Inland Revenue, Multan raided two PVC pipe manufacturing factories and seized their record upon receiving information the two units were using flying invoices to evade tax payment.

"A credible information was received that certain manufacturers of PVC Pipes were making sale of their finished goods in the local market to retailers/shopkeepers but they were issuing flying invoices to the General Order Suppliers who consequently reduced their output tax to Nil by taking credit of input tax from these flying invoices", says an official.

The raids were conducted at 17-Kassi Budhla road and Hameed Town, Industrial Estate Area Multan. These registered persons of PVC Pipe manufacturers were allegedly committing tax fraud through issuance of flying invoices and evasion of further tax.

The raid was conducted on special instructions of Director General, Intelligence & Investigation-Inland Revenue, and record of the registered persons was confiscated for further investigation.